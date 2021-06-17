MOBERLY — An officer with the Moberly Police Department arrested a registered sex offender operating a carnival ride at Railroad Days in Downtown Moberly on Wednesday.
The carnival ride the 55 year-old sex offender was operating was suited for children aged 3 to 7 years-old.
According to a press release from the Moberly Police Department, the officer was assigned a special detail of foot patrol for the event. At approximately 9:02 p.m. the officer recognized the suspect from previous contacts and recalled that the man is a registered sex offender.
Then, the officer conducted records checks to confirm if operating the ride was a violation of the suspect's specific restrictions as it pertains to sex offender compliance. The Moberly police officer then determined it was a violation.
The male sex offender was placed under arrest and sent to Randolph County Justice Center after he was unable to pay the bond of $5,000 cash or surety.
Formal charges have been sent to the Randolph County Prosecuting Office for filing. The male sex offender's name will not be released until formal charges are filed.