MOBERLY - Moberly Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Check Into Cash.
On Saturday, April 17, around 10:15 a.m., Moberly Police learned that a man walked into the business, located at 1011 North Morley Street, demanding money, after he had shown a gun.
He then ran from the store with an unknown amount of money.
The employee and customers in the store were not injured.
According to witness description and surveillance video, the subject is a tall white male, medium build, wearing dark colored clothing and a partial covering over his face.
If anyone has information relating to the robbery, please contact Moberly Police at 660-263-0346 or the Moberly crime line 660-269-TIPS.