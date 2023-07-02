MOBERLY - The Moberly Police Department is investigating two armed robbery incidents that happened over the period of several weeks in June and July.
According to the department, one incident occurred on Saturday, July 1, and the other occurred June 14.
On June 14 near the intersection of Windsor Place and Fisk Avenue, a citizen was approached on foot by a man who had a handgun and demanded money, then took the citizen's wallet and ran, according to the police department.
Then on Saturday night in the 600 block of West Coates Street, a victim was in their car when a man walked up to them, pointed a handgun at them and demanded money. According to police, the suspect ran after a brief struggle and shooting into the victim's vehicle.
In a news release, the police department described the suspect as a 6-foot-tall, slender built, Black man.
Police said they were unable to locate the suspect after an "intensive" search of the area, assisted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol's K9.
Police asked residents in in the area of West Coates Street to check any surveillance video from approximately 10:15 p.m. Saturday night and to contact the Moberly Police Department with any information.
Police said the suspect is considered armed and dangerous, and anyone with information about either incident can contact MPD at 660-263-0346.