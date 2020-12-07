MOBERLY, Mo. - Moberly School District is offering an online version of courses to registered K-12 students who cannot attend in-seat learning this spring semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Enrollment for Moberly Online is a semester-long commitment and must be completed by noon on Monday.
Those who enroll in online learning will not be able to attend in-seat classes, and those who do not register for online learning before noon on Monday will be fully in-seat for the Spring 2021 semester.
While in-seat students experienced Alternative Methods of Instruction to learn online during the district's November closure, the online course for the spring is a different learning option that gives students the ability to learn the same content as in-person students from home.
Moberly Online students are expected to complete the same content that will be graded as if they were in the classroom. Students must be available to log on daily during class time and work with their teachers and classmates who are also working online. Attendance is monitored.
Moberly students who submit their intention for online learning are not eligible to participate in extracurricular or co-curricular activities. Students with failing grades will not be allowed to enroll in online learning. Not all high school classes are available as online courses; if there are questions about specific course offerings, please contact the local school's guidance office.
To enroll a student in Moberly's online learning instruction, please fill out this form using a parent email address prior to noon on Monday.