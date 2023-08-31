MOBERLY − The Missouri Department of the Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) has announced the seven educators who have advanced for the 2024 Missouri Teacher of the Year award.
Sabria El-Kurbu, a high school English teacher at Moberly High School, is among the seven finalists for the award.
A committee comprised of teachers, business leaders and education organization officials will then choose the Missouri Teacher of the Year following interviews with each finalist in the coming weeks, according to the news release.
“There are about 70,000 public school educators across our state who work each day to ensure Missouri students receive the best education possible,” Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven said in the release. “We are working across the state to ensure our educators feel valued and that their work is appreciated, and this is one way to showcase what exceptional teaching in our state looks like.” according to the news release.
The winner, finalists, semi-finalists, and regional Teachers of the Year will be recognized during an event on Oct. 16. The new Missouri Teacher of the Year will serve as the states nominee for the 2024 National Teacher of the Year.