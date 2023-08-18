JEFFERSON CITY— The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) has announced its 17 semi-finalists for the 2024 Missouri Teacher of the Year award.
One of the teachers who was selected is Moberly High School's Sabria Mustafa El-Kurbu, who teaches English.
The Teacher of the Year selection process began with the announcement of 34 Regional Teachers of the Year who represent each of the state's nine Regional Professional Development Center (RPDC) areas.
Other semi-finalists include the following:
- Carrie Hill, North Andrew Co. R-VI
- David Choate, Rockwood R-VI
- Dustin Orton, Holden R-III
- Greg Kester, Potosi R-III
- Heather Helle, Scott City R-1
- Janet Mees Reinert, Kirkwood R-VII
- Jeffrey Collier, St. Charles R-VI
- Kathryn Victoria Inman, Greenville R-II
- Kaylin Bade, Washington School District
- Maria F. Derner, Belton 124
- Matthew Willis, Blue Springs R-IV
- Melissa Leibbrandt, Special School District
- Olivia Howard, Francis Howell R-III
- Sarah Mancusi, Nixa Public Schools
- Zachery Ruble, Pleasant Hope R-VI
DESE will announce the finalists for the award on Thursday, Aug. 31.