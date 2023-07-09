MACON COUNTY − Three teenagers were seriously hurt in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
The crash happened on Route T, one mile east of College Mound, around 10 p.m. Saturday.
A 17-year-old female and an 18-year-old male, both from Moberly, were both flown to University Hospital for their serious injuries. A 19-year-old female from Excello was also seriously injured and taken to University Hospital by ambulance.
The crash report states the male teenager was driving a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee west on Route T when it went off the right side of the road and overturned.
The driver was not wearing a seatbelt, but the two passengers were, the report said.
The Jeep was totaled in the crash, according to the report.