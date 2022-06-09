MOBERLY — A Moberly woman was arrested Thursday morning after police said she admitted to killing a dog, watching it die and burning its body during what she called a sacrifice.
Brianna Lynn Lingo, 29, is charged with animal abuse and stealing an animal, both felonies.
According to a news release from Moberly Police Department, officers responded around 4 a.m. Thursday in regards to the death of a dog in the 300 block of Wightman Street. Officers said the woman told them she killed the dog on purpose.
Officers found a half burnt terrier mix dog that was deceased in the courtyard firepit, according to a probable cause statement.
Lingo's mother told officers she returned from work to find her daughter who said she had made a sacrifice, according to the statement.
Police arrested Lingo and took her to the Randolph County Jail where she's being held on a $5,000 bond.