RANDOLPH COUNTY − A Moberly woman was seriously injured following a crash on Route M Wednesday morning.
Conar Maylee, 23, was driving his truck westbound with his passenger, Maya Stilwell, 22, just before 8 a.m., according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
Due to the snow-covered road, Maylee lost control of his truck, the report said. It traveled off the left side of the road, struck a tree and came to rest in a creek.
Maylee suffered minor injuries, while Stilwell was seriously injured and taken to Boone Hospital by ambulance.
Neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.