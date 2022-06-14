MOBERLY - Police are investigating after a Moberly woman said nearly 150 ounces of breast milk was stolen out of her deep freezer Monday morning.
Chelsey Maylee was going into her garage when she noticed the freezer was wide open, which jeopardized the rest of the milk.
Maylee said she kept 300 to 400 ounces of breast milk in her freezer, and about 150 ounces was stolen. Maylee said her daughter suffers from a condition that causes her to not tolerate formula, making breast milk their only option.
Maylee posted in a Moberly-area Facebook group about the incident and received many comments from people willing to help.
"It was really nice to have that many people reach out and say they could help with any milk I needed, and I even had somebody reach out and offer to come and put a padlock on my deep freeze so that it won't happen again," Maylee said.
Ever since her daughter was born 5 months ago, Maylee said she has been working to keep up her supply for the health of her baby.
"Ever since I had her, I've been talking to people in the Facebook group and getting donations in," Maylee said. "I have two or three women that get in touch with me anytime they have oversupply, and so I am almost once a month going out and bringing it in."
Maylee said she is very thankful for the help and support she has received but wants people to know there are other options if they need help or are in short supply.
"If they really needed the milk, there are resources, there's that group, they could've just reached out," she said. 'Anyone would have helped them with that so hopefully if they took it and they needed it, they can reach out for more help later."
Moberly Police said Maylee filed a police report and provided surveillance footage. The department is investigating the incident.