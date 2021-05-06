BOONE COUNTY - A Moberly woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after sneaking a firearm into the Boone County Jail.
According to online court records, Amy Natasha Wilhite, 39, pleaded guilty on April 19. She was sentenced to 10 years for unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance. Each charge has a 5 year sentence.
According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, Wilhite was arrested on Feb. 14 for drug related charges. Officials said she was searched when she was initially arrested. She also underwent a pat search and strip search in the jail, but officials did not find the gun during those initial searches.
Staff eventually found the gun in a housing unit on March 3. They believed Wilhite snuck the gun into the jail via a body cavity.
The gun was four inches long, 2.38 inches wide, and weighed 4.6 ounces.