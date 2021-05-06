BOONE COUNTY - A Moberly woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after sneaking a firearm into the Boone County Jail.

Gun found in Boone County Jail

According to online court records, Amy Natasha Wilhite, 39, pleaded guilty on April 19. She was sentenced to 10 years for unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance. Each charge has a 5 year sentence.

According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, Wilhite was arrested on Feb. 14 for drug related charges.  Officials said she was searched when she was initially arrested. She also underwent a pat search and strip search in the jail, but officials did not find the gun during those initial searches. 

Amy Natasha Wilhite

Amy Natasha Wilhite 

Staff eventually found the gun in a housing unit on March 3. They believed Wilhite snuck the gun into the jail via a body cavity. 

The gun was four inches long, 2.38 inches wide, and weighed 4.6 ounces.

Receive the top KOMU 8 News headlines of the day in your inbox.
START YOUR DAY INFORMED

Brought to you by First Midwest Bank

Tags

Recommended for you