COLUMBIA - A Moberly woman will serve 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder Tuesday in Boone County court.

Angelica Benitez also pleaded guilty to abandonment of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

The charges stem from the December 2020 death of a Jefferson City man, 25-year-old Marqukis Hayes.

According to the probable cause statement, Benitez shot Hayes on Dec. 14, 2020, inside a pickup truck while waiting in the drive-thru lane of McDonald's on Clark Lane. Benitez was in the front passenger seat, while Hayes was in the back seat on the driver's side. Benitez's boyfriend, who was not named in the statement, was driving.

After the shooting, the driver pulled into the parking lot of the Super 8 Motel next door and got out. The statement said the driver saw Hayes's body in the backseat before he went inside the hotel, believing Hayes was dead.

The statement also said while the driver was inside the Super 8 warning Benitez's mother of what happened, Benitez drove off in the truck with Hayes's body inside.

Columbia Police were notified of the shooting the next day, but were unable to find any signs of evidence indicating a shooting. The truck was later found in Valley Park, Missouri, with Hayes's body in the back seat.

Benitez was subsequently arrested Dec. 17. When police interviewed her, she admitted to shooting Hayes, driving the truck to Valley Park and abandoning it with Hayes's body inside.

Benitez will serve her sentences for all three charges concurrently.