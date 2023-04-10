RANDOLPH COUNTY − A Moberly woman and her unborn baby were killed in a crash last Thursday on Route M, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
Maya Stilwell, 22, was an occupant in a vehicle traveling eastbound on Route M, near Moberly, when Steven Garrett, 47, traveled into their lane and struck their vehicle head on, according to the report.
Stilwell was pronounced dead at the scene. She and her unborn baby, Maylee Eli, were taken to University Hospital in Columbia, where the baby later died.
A 23-year-old male driver and a 2-year-old female in Stilwell's vehicle were moderately injured. They were also taken to University Hospital.
Garrett was arrested at the scene on two counts of second-degree murder, according to an online arrest report. He was released due to his moderate injuries and was taken to University Hospital, the report said. As of Monday afternoon, Garrett was listed in "good condition," according to a hospital spokesperson.
Criminal charges have not been filed as of Monday morning.
In 2005, 2008 and 2009, Garrett pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated, according to online court records. He also pleaded guilty to theft in 2007 and 2008.
According to the report, Stilwell and Garrett were not wearing seatbelts. MSHP says it's unknown if the 2-year-old was wearing any safety device.
The crash shut down Route M in both directions for at least four hours, according to the Moberly Police Department.