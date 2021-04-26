CAMDEN COUNTY - The Mid-County Fire Protection District said a fire at a mobile home in Montreal, Missouri was "a complete loss" after flames engulfed the home Sunday night.
Firefighters were dispatched to the home at 8:20 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found the double-wide trailer's roof had already collapsed. A smaller structure was also starting to catch fire.
There were no occupants in the trailer at the time.
The firefighters were able to contain the fire's spread to the smaller building. The fire was under control one hour after crews arrived.
Press Release On April 25, 2021 at 8:20 PM, the Mid-County Fire Protection District, MCFPD, was dispatched to a reported...Posted by Mid-County Fire Protection District on Monday, April 26, 2021
The district reported no hydrants in the area. They had to bring tanker trucks to provide enough water to fight the fire.
The fire is currently being investigated by the Mid-County Fire Marshal. No cause is available at this time.