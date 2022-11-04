COLUMBIA − The city of Columbia will offer portable shower trailers to the public within the year. The trailers will have free showers to those in need or as a convenience for residents in Columbia.
The city initially agreed on a $110,000 budget for this project, but now has narrowed it down to $75,000 to get the shower trailer to Columbia.
Deputy City Manager Mike Griggs says the city wants these trailers to be open for the community.
"We want to make sure that all Columbians have access to it," he said.
The use of these showers are not only intended for the unsheltered, but also for big events happening in Columbia.
Griggs says there are a multitude of ways the showers can be used.
"It's not only for emergencies or unsheltered populations, but it's also for special events," Griggs said. "Our Parks and Recreation does a great job with big events, mud runs, marathons, and 7ks [runs]."
"Just for cleaning up after an event, we have a lot of people who come to Columbia for these events," Griggs said. "A lot of them when they're done, they may not want to jump in their car and drive home. We can provide this facility for uses like that, so they can clean up and have a nice comfortable ride to where they're from."
The trailer will consist of a three-shower unit, one of which is ADA compliant. Soap, shampoo and towels will be offered, and each shower includes instant hot water, fold down wash room benches, and individual temperature controls.
The city says these shower trailers are expected to be available in the spring or summer of next year.