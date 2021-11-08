COLUMBIA - Some members of the Columbia community spend their Monday and Wednesday mornings serving food to unsheltered members.
The JB Mobile Soup Kitchen provided chili and sandwiches amongst other items to people at the United Methodist Church in downtown Columbia on Monday.
More than 20 individuals approached member Catherine Armbrust's vehicle in the church parking lot to receive food.
Armbrust and another team member stood by the back of the car and handed out food one by one, making sure it was available for everyone who patiently waited.
"People are still spread out and don't necessarily have vehicles," Armbrust said. "So for us to be able to kind of find where they're living and come to them and ask them what they need is key for us."
This winter, the soup kitchen has partnered with Turning Point to further extend their aid in the community.
According to its website, Turning Point's mission is to promote and restore dignity and hope among Columbians who are facing the possibility of housing crisis or who are currently experiencing homelessness.
"They're just happy to give back and to see our people have that trust and relationship, because they don't just take food from anybody," Turning Point Director Darren Morton said. "We really appreciate it and we know the community appreciates it as well."
Depending on the season, the mobile soup kitchen delivers food and supplies two to three days a week throughout the year, but it operates only off of donations and volunteers.
Community members volunteer to prep the car with food and supplies the morning of the deliveries or the night before. Then members of JB Mobile Soup Kitchen drive around Columbia, stopping to provide unsheltered individuals with food and supplies.
According to the soup kitchen, day centers are often a stop on their trek across Columbia. It also visits busy intersections where individuals panhandle and wooded areas where some unsheltered individuals live.
Before Monday morning's stop at the church, team members stopped by one of the camps in a wooded area of Columbia to provide meals and available supplies.
The organization also helps clean and restore camp areas to a habitable environment for the individuals who live there.
With winter approaching, the organization is focusing on gathering supplies to help provide warmth and comfort for those who need it.
Armbrust said times during winter can be life threatening and members do their best to stock up on things such as blankets, gloves, hand warmers and warm tents.
"The winter is really the scariest time to be unsheltered," Armbrust said. "The car is definitely filled more with gear for folks to stay warm with."
Along with donations, the soup kitchen started a GoFundMe to help raise money in hopes of gathering more warm supplies for the community as winter approaches. For more information on how to donate, visit its Facebook page.