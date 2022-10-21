JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Transportation held its annual Buckle Up Phone Down Day on Friday.
MoDOT, as well as other safety groups like the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety, use the day to raise awareness of the dangers of distracted driving and not wearing a seatbelt.
The day is observed throughout the state, but in mid-Missouri, MoDOT held a mock crash scene demonstration at Capital City High School to show the real consequences.
Five students from Capital City volunteered their time to be actors in the demonstration, where no one was actually hurt. Makeup and fake blood were used to show injuries. Many other Capital City students watched as the actors and emergency personnel treated the mock crash as a real one.
Here’s what the demonstration crash scene looked like without the actors. No one was hurt in the demonstration and the students volunteered their time as actors as a part of MoDOT’s Buckle Up Phone Down Day. @MoDOT @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/eVLEeDprLx— Lacey Reeves (@laceyjreeves) October 21, 2022
The Jefferson City Fire Department, Cole County EMS, Missouri State Highway Patrol, and even Houser Millard Funeral directors took part in the demonstration. All of the departments treated the scene as a real collision. The fire department cut the door off one of the vehicles to rescue a volunteer car passenger, EMS loaded the "injured" volunteer victims in an ambulance and a hearse took the "deceased" volunteer victim away.
One of the volunteers was senior Madison Keep, who played the character who looked down at her phone and ran into another vehicle, resulting in another character's death.
Keep said she had to physically and mentally prepare and didn't have much practice for the mock crash.
"I hope that people realize that even in one second, that's why I kept repeating the one second, that even in one second, everything could change," Keep said. "I killed someone, you know. In that one second, I just looked down. Nothing is ever that important to ever, ever look down at your phone, and I really hope people grasp that concept."
MoDOT workers organized the demonstration and brought in two vehicles that were already damaged, and applied makeup to the volunteers. Jefferson City mayor Carrie Tergin and a trooper from MSHP spoke to the students after the demonstration.
MoDOT's State Highway Safety and Traffic Engineer Nicole Hood said they are trying to make their "Buckle Up Phone Down" message top of mind for drivers.
"These are just two very simple measures that people can take when they get into their vehicle," Hood said. "They can buckle up, they can make sure all their passengers are buckled up, and then they can put the phone down."