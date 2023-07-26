COLUMBIA - The Mid Missouri Civil Liberties Association (MOCLA) met on Wednesday night to discuss racial disparities in traffic stops across the state.
The meeting took place at the Daniel Boone Regional Library in Columbia, and started at 7 p.m. It was led by Don Love, a former Columbia Police Chief's Vehicle Stops Committee member and a current member of the MOCLA Board of Directors.
"We've got more data to look at," Love, a former high school math teacher said. "We're beginning to be able to tell better what the source of the disparity is."
The Attorney General's 2022 Vehicle Stops Report says that the disparity index for Black drivers was 1.59. Disparity index compares the proportion of vehicle stops with the proportion of population, meaning a value below one indicates under-representation and a value over one indicates over-representation.
A disparity index of 1.59 means Black drivers across Missouri were stopped almost 59% more than expected, when taking into account the percentage of population.
The Columbia Police Department had a disparity index of 3.51, which is up about 54% from 2012. It matched Columbia's mark from 2019, which is highest disparity index since reporting started in 2000.
White drivers had a 2022 disparity index of 0.94 across the state, and 0.73 in Columbia. Native American drivers had a 0.45 disparity index statewide but a 2.26 disparity index in Columbia. Both Hispanic and Asian drivers have disparity indexes below one statewide.
"I think in the current day whether we’re talking about Missouri or any place we’re learning that a lot of the tools that have been taught to police are not that effective," Traci Wilson-Kleekamp, a board member at Race Matters Friends who also spoke at the meeting, said. "So it will mean looking at what’s important to them as an agency to really do something about crime and violence."
Love said he sent his data analysis to many police chiefs over his tenure working with the data. Many have been receptive to the input. While Love used to work with Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones, Love said Jones never gave a response when he was sent Love's 2022 analysis.