COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services issued a modified health order Monday afternoon. The order goes into effect at noon on Thursday, March 4 and lasts until March 24.
Restaurants, bars and entertainment venues will be able to resume normal operating hours. The previous order eased restrictions on closing time to midnight.
The order increases the limitations on public and private gatherings to 50 from 20 in the previous order.
Businesses or places open to the public that hold gatherings are limited to 50% of the authorized capacity or a maximum of 200 people. That doubles the maximum under the previous order.
Entertainment venues are also limited to a maximum of 200 people. At child entertainment facilities or arcades, gatherings are limited to 100 children, 200 total individuals.
Indoor sporting spectators areas are limited to 50% occupancy or a maximum of 100 spectators. Outdoor sports spectators are limited to 50% occupancy or a maximum of 200 spectators.
Social distancing and mask wearing must be observed.
Bar and buffet service can resume with social distancing and mask wearing. Patrons must wear masks at all times when ordering.
Boone County has seen a decrease in the number of COVID-19 infections. The county currently has 139 active infections, the lowest since early July.
KOMU 8 News spoke to the health department on COVID trends the county has seen over the last month.
Health officials tend to look at the active number of cases and the five-day averages to see if there are any spikes.
"We don't want to just ease all restrictions, and you know, have it be a free for all, and then we immediately see a spike. One of the things we do look at is what are some steps that we can take, that we feel like are manageable, and that we feel like the data supports we that we can take that step in," Sara Humm, Community Relations Specialist at the Columbia/Boone County PHHS, said.
Humm also said a decrease in college student cases played a role in the updated health order.