COLUMBIA - Greg Butler and Katy Ugalde spend their time cooking and perfecting the menu of local Columbia restaurant, Sagua La Grande Cuban Café. With Boone County's modified health order, the married couple will spend less time worried about how their restaurant will survive the pandemic and more time in the kitchen.
The modified health order goes into effect in Boone County on Thursday, March 4 at noon. Restaurants, bars and other businesses will be able to go back to normal operating hours and no longer have to close at midnight. Businesses are also able to operate at 50% capacity or 200 people, which is doubled from the previous health order.
Under the new health order, Sagua La Grande Cuban Café will be able to serve more customers for lunch and dinner. Co-owner Greg Butler explained how he reacted to the news Monday.
"I knew that it would not only help our restaurant with the increased capacities but I hope it helps other bars and restaurants and town with the extended hours," Butler said. "We can make a couple hundred dollars more a night and that's pretty significant when you're already treading water."
Ugalde came to American in 1997 from Sagua La Grande, Cuba. She always dreamed of opening up her own restaurant and a place to call her own. Ugalde is the chef and creator of the cafe's menu, while Butler is the mind behind the restaurant operations. The couple opened their restaurant just five months before the pandemic in September 2019.
Ugalde/Butler explained the difficulty in remaining open under the past health orders with the pandemic.
"It's been scary, especially being new owners, and it's been a struggle just like with everybody downtown," Butler said. "In the beginning it was all about saving money and just holding on as long as we could."
Small businesses have been significantly impacted by the pandemic due to limited hours and capacities. The President of the Columbia Chamber of Commerce explained how even a small extension in a restaurants hours could affect business owners.
"It means a great deal, because even two more hours of being open gives businesses an increase in business and they can make up the difference of some of the capacity limits," Matt McCormick said. "It's a big boost for a lot of our businesses and workforces."
Boone County's new health order allows businesses to return to normal operating hours, but companies still have the option to limit its capacities and hours. Businesses have the option to ease restrictions, but it's up to each owner's discretion to do so. Butler explained what the health order means for his and his wife's business.
"The increased capacity is huge for us because we can open three or four more tables in our restaurant," Butler said. "In the long run, that helps us pay more bills even though it seems like a small number of tables to open back up."
Sagua La Grande, like many other Columbia businesses, are able to make more money and serve more customers with the extended operation capacity. McCormick explained how the order is a step in the right direction for all of Columbia's businesses.
"This order means we're moving forward and are one step closer to fully reopening which we're excited to see," McCormick said. "We appreciate the health department and the city because they've listened after we've had a lot of conversations with them."
Located in the heart of downtown Columbia, Butler and Ugalde wish to bring authentic Cuban cuisine to the city as the only Cuban restaurant in Columbia. The husband and wife duo are hopeful the new health order will help their business moving forward.
"I'm really hopeful and we think the best thing for us to do is to have that outlook of being new again in Columbia," Butler said.
The new health order goes into effect Thursday, March 4 at noon and is set to expire on March 24.