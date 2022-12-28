JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Transportation plans to widen U.S. Route 54 to six lanes in northern Jefferson City, according to a news release sent Wednesday.
Construction is expected to begin 2024, with the contract to be awarded in December 2023.
The work will take place between the Roy Blunt Bridge to the U.S. Route 63/Missouri Route 94 interchange. In addition, the Roy Blunt bridge will be restriped to add a fourth eastbound lane.
“Traffic volumes along this corridor continue to grow,” said MoDOT Central District Engineer Machelle Watkins. “Our goal is to make the usage of this roadway as safe and reliable as possible for all travelers that come through the area.”
A public meeting will be held on Jan. 10 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the John G. Christy Municipal Building in Jefferson City. Motorists and area residents can find more details on this project, and leave comments on MoDOT's website.