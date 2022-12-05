JEFFERSON CITY - Improvements are coming to the U.S. Route 50/U.S. Route 54 interchange in Jefferson City sometime next year, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) announced Monday.
MoDOT said the ramp from eastbound U.S. Route 50 to eastbound U.S. Route 54 will be rehabilitated, including repairs to the bridge deck and asphalt overlays.
While work takes place, the bridge and ramp will be closed for approximately one month. Traffic will be detoured to other state routes in the area, according to a press release.
The contract for the project is expected to be awarded in March, with work to begin later in 2023. Drivers and area residents can find more details on this project here.