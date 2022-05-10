BOONE COUNTY - After months of demolition and reconstruction, the Sorrels Overpass over Interstate 70 is back open to traffic.
The Missouri Department of Transportation announced the opening in a tweet Tuesday morning.
🎉THE SORRELS OVERPASS IS NOW OPEN!!!🎉After being closed for several months due to damage, demolition and reconstruction, the overpass over Interstate 70 (west of Columbia) opened to traffic this morning!Thanks to all for your patience, as this project took place! pic.twitter.com/XBoyNkJRGu— MoDOT Central District (@MoDOT_Central) May 10, 2022
The overpass at mile marker 122 was seriously damaged when a Waste Management dump truck struck the underside of the bridge in October. After assessing the damage, MoDOT announced that the 63-year-old bridge would be demolished and replaced.
Crews began to demolish the old bridge in early November, using rolling road blocks to remove portions of the bridge. The bridge had already been scheduled for demolition before the crash, but the process was sped up after the damage.
Contractors for Emery Sapp and Sons, Inc. began work on the new overpass in January. The project had been scheduled to conclude in late May.