The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced road closures, openings and planned road work for the next two months. Counties affected include Cole County, Audrain County, Macon County, Monroe County, Callaway County and Randolph County.
All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.
Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work.
Callaway County
Route J has reopened at the Millers Creek Bridge following a two month-long bridge rehabilitation project. The bridge was originally scheduled to remain closed into September, but crews were able to finish ahead of schedule and open the route Friday.
Cole County
U.S. Route 50 – Aug. 28 through September 2023, LANE RESTRICTION for bridge rehabilitation project on the bridge over Moreau River. On the morning of Aug. 28, traffic may be briefly stopped or delayed.
Audrain County
Route D – Sept. 5, CLOSED for culvert replacement operations from County Road 975 to junction of Route M and Route HH between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Route D – Sept. 6, CLOSED for culvert replacement operations from County Road 965 to North Route M at Little Dixie Fire House between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Route D – Sept. 7, CLOSED for culvert replacement operations from County Road 917 to County Road 919 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Macon County
U.S. Route 63 (Southbound) – Aug. 30, LANE RESTRICTION for patching operations from Route J to Jackpot Street between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily.
U.S. Route 36 (Westbound) – Aug. 28-29, LANE RESTRICTION for bridge maintenance over Middle Fork Salt River starting one mile before and after bridge between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. An 11-foot width restriction will be in place where crews are actively working.
U.S. Route 36 (Westbound) – Aug. 30-31, LANE RESTRICTION for bridge maintenance over Long Branch Lake Road starting one mile before and after bridge between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily. An 11-foot width restriction will be in place where crews are actively working.
U.S. Route 36 (Eastbound) – Sept. 5-6, LANE RESTRICTION for bridge maintenance over Long Branch Lake Road starting one mile before and after bridge between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily. An 11-foot width restriction will be in place where crews are actively working.
Monroe County
U.S. Route 24 (eastbound) – Aug. 28-31, LANE RESTRICTION for shoulder work operations from half a mile west of Route C to half a mile west of Missouri Route 154 between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily.
U.S. Route 24 (southbound) – Sept. 6, LANE RESTRICTION for patching operations from Business Route 36 to Fourth Street between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Randolph County
U.S. Route 63 (southbound) – Aug. 29, LANE RESTRICTION for bridge maintenance from County Road 2655 to a quarter mile south of bridge over railroad between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. A 14-foot width restriction will be in place where crews are actively working.
U.S. Route 63 (northbound) – Aug. 30, LANE RESTRICTION for bridge maintenance from half a mile north of Route M to a quarter mile north of bridge over railroad between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. A 14-foot width restriction will be in place where crews are actively working.
U.S. Route 24 – Aug. 31, LANE RESTRICTION for bridge maintenance on the bridge over Muncas Creek starting just before to immediately after bridge for bridge maintenance operations between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m.
U.S. Route 24 – Sept. 1, LANE RESTRICTION for bridge maintenance on the bridge over East Fork Little Chariton River starting just before to immediately after the bridge for bridge maintenance between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m.