The Missouri Department of Transportation released a comprehensive list Friday of all road work projects planned in the mid-Missouri area from June 26 through July 2.
In a press release, MoDOT said that it may postpone certain projects due to weather and many of the projects will include lane closures that could cause delays.
Below is the complete list of scheduled road work projects separated by county.
Boone County
- Interstate 70 at Rocheport Bridge - Drivers may experience lane closures and delays as bridge construction continues. MoDOT said the project is scheduled for completion in December of 2024. More information about this project can be found online.
- Missouri Route 163 over Bonne Femme Creek Bridge - Currently closed as bridge replacement continues. MoDOT said it does not yet have an estimated date of completion for this project.
- Missouri Route 124 from Howard County line to U.S. Route 63 - One lane will be open June 26 through June 29 for mowing and brush cutting.
- Routes F, NN, YY - One lane will be open from June 26 through June 29 for mowing and brush cutting.
- Route D between McDonald Road and County Road 989 - Closed June 27 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. for culvert pipe replacement.
- Missouri Route 124 at Grindstone Creek Bridge - One lane will be open June 26 for bridge deck sealing. MoDOT said this project is scheduled for completion in early August.
- Route F at Perche Creek Bridge - Currently closed for bridge deck replacement. MoDOT said this project is scheduled for completion in August.
- Route BB over Interstate 70 - MoDOT is currently detouring traffic as bridge replacement continues.
Callaway County
- Interstate 70 at mile marker 151.2 - One lane may be closed in either direction June 26 through June 29 for general roadside work.
- Route OO on-ramps and exit ramps at U.S. Route 54 - Currently closed as workers continue intersection improvements. MoDOT said the Simon Boulevard overpass is also closed at this location, and the project is scheduled to be completed by June 30.
- Route AA (Simon Boulevard) - MoDOT workers will be performing shoulder work June 29 through July 21.
- Route AA on-ramp to U.S. Route 54 - MoDOT workers performing shoulder work June 29 through July 21.
Camden County
- Route KK – The bridge will be closed both Tuesday and Wednesday nights, June 27 and 28, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. the next day.
- Jeffries Road over U.S. Route 54 – One lane will be closed from 7 p.m. Thursday night, June 29 to 7 a.m. Friday morning, June 30. Flaggers will direct motorists through the work zone.
- Route A from Elm Grove Church Road to Richland – Culvert pipe replacement planned June 26 - 29. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work zone.
- Route BB – There will be daily lane closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The project is scheduled for completion in August 2023.
- Route 5 – There will be nightly lane closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Route 52 to Route 7. The project is scheduled for completion in November 2023.
- Route 5 – Crews will be replacing the guardrail at the Gravois Creek Bridge June 19 - 23. The project is scheduled for completion in November 2023.
- U.S. Route 54 – Turning restrictions in place during the work at Route D and West Lake Park Road. The project is scheduled for completion in June 2023.
Cole County
- U.S. Route 50 – There will be nightly lane closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. from U.S. Route 54 to Dix Road and from North Shamrock Road to Vetter Lane. The project is scheduled for completion in October 2023.
- Missouri Route 179 – There will be nightly lane closures from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. from Route B to West Main Street. The project is scheduled for completion in November 2023.
- U.S. Route 54 – There will be nightly lane closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Dix Road to Truman Boulevard and from Stadium Boulevard to Main Street. The project is scheduled for completion in November 2023.
- U.S. Route 54 – Safety improvements continue near Hickory Hills. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work zone. The project is scheduled for completion in November 2023.
Cooper County
- Route OO – Culvert pipe replacement planned June 26. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work zone.
- Route U – The road is currently closed at the Petite Saline Creek Bridge. The project is scheduled for completion in September 2023.
- Route F – The road is currently closed at the Stephens Branch Bridge. The project is scheduled for completion in September 2023.
- I-70 – Bridge construction continues for the new Rocheport Bridge near mile marker 115. The project is scheduled for completion in December 2024. (modot.org/RocheportBridge)
Crawford County
- Routes P and KK – Pavement repair planned June 26 - 29. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work zone.
- Route YY – Pavement repair planned June 26 - 29. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work zone.
Dent County
- Route Z – Pavement repair planned June 26 -29. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work zone.
Gasconade County
- Route EE – Pavement repair planned June 26 - 29. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work zone.
Howard County
- Route AA from Missouri Route 87 to Route E – Pavement repair planned June 26 - 29. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work zone.
- Route E from Missouri Route 87 to Route 5 – Pavement repair planned June 26 - 29. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work zone.
- Route N from Route H to the end of state maintenance – Pavement repair planned June 26 - 29. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work zone.
Laclede County
- Route K – Pavement repair planned June 26 - 29. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work zone.
- Route MM – Road resurfacing continues. The project is scheduled for completion in July 2023.
- Route BB – Road resurfacing continues from Route F to Route 7 in Camden County. There will be daily lane closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The project is scheduled for completion in July 2023.
Maries County
- Missouri Route 89 from Route 28 to Route D in Osage County –Pavement repair planned June 26 - 29. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work area.
- U.S. Route 63 – One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work zone. The project is scheduled for completion in August 2023.
- Missouri Route 42 – One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work zone. The project is scheduled for completion in June 2023.
Miller County
- Route H – Sealing operation planned June 26. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work zone.
- Missouri Route 52 – Brush cutting planned June 26 -29. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work zone.
- Routes K, KK, PP and TT – Pavement repair planned June 26 - 29. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work zone.
- Route Y– Drainage repair at Bryant Road planned June 26 - 29. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work zone.
- Route AA – Sealing operation planned June 27 - 28. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work zone.
- Route C – Bridge replacement continues. The road is currently closed at the Brumley Creek Bridge. The project is scheduled for completion in August 2023.
Moniteau County
- Route W from Old Bridge Road to Potter Road – Culvert pipe replacement planned June 28 - 29. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work zone.
- Missouri Route 5 – There will be daily lane closures from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. from U.S Route 50 to Route 52 in Morgan County. The project is scheduled for completion in November 2023.
Morgan County
- Route E – Pavement repair planned June 26 - 29. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work zone.
- Route P – Sealing operation planned June 29. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work zone.
- Route DD – The road is currently closed at the Haw Creek Bridge. The project is scheduled for completion in August 2023.
- Missouri Route 5 – There will be daily lane closures from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Route 52 to U.S. Route 50 in Moniteau County. The project is scheduled for completion in November 2023.
- Route 5 – Road resurfacing continues from Route 52 to the Niangua River Bridge in Camden County. There will be nightly lane closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Route 52 to Route 7. The project is scheduled for completion in November 2023.
Osage County
- Missouri Route 89 from Route D to Route 28 in Maries County –Pavement repair planned June 26 - 29. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work area.
- Route Y – Pavement repair planned June 26 - 29. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work zone.
- Route Z – Culvert pipe replacement planned June 26 - 29. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work zone.
- Route U – The project is scheduled for completion in November 2023.
- Route E – The project is scheduled for completion in November 2023.
- U.S. Route 63 – There will be daily closures from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. The project is scheduled for completion in December 2023.
Phelps County
- I-44 – Road resurfacing continues from Exit 186 to Exit 195. There will be around–the-clock lane closures from U.S. Route 63 to Route 68. The project is scheduled for completion in December 2023.
Pulaski County
- Route W - Pavement repair planned June 26 - 27. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work zone.
- Route K – Pavement repair planned June 26 - 29. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work zone.
- Route Y – Bridge rehabilitation continues over I - 44. The off-ramp is currently closed from eastbound I-44 to Route Y (Exit 161). The project is scheduled for completion in December 2023.
Washington County
- Missouri Route 185 at Black Road – Culvert pipe replacement planned June 26. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work zone.