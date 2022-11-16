JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Transportation is inviting the public to voice their opinions on unfunded transportation needs across the state.
Meetings will be held across the state from Nov. 28 to Dec. 7, including at the following mid-Missouri locations:
- Audrain County Courthouse on Nov. 30 from 4 to 6 p.m.
- Columbia Activity & Recreation Center on Dec. 6 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
MoDOT staff has identified $4.7 billion in road and bridge projects, divided into three tiers based on priority and estimated timeframes, according to a press release.
"Even with additional revenue, transportation needs greatly outweigh funding available, and we are working through the challenges of increasing project costs due to higher inflation,” MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna said in the press release.
According to MoDOT, Missouri's transportation system is one of the largest for any state in the nation.
The first draft of the unfunded transportation needs can be found here.