JEFFERSON CITY - Improvements to the Gasconade River bridge on Route 42 in Maries County will begin this week.
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) contractors will begin repairing the bridge deck, located east of Vienna, on Monday, April 4.
One lane of Route 42 will be closed at the bridge throughout the project, which is expected to be completed in late June.
West Plains Bridge and Grading was contracted earlier this year to rehabilitate the bridge. It also included repairs on Route 100 bridge over the Gasconade River in Gasconade County, replacements on Route 89 bridge deck over the Gasconade River in Osage County and on the Route 89 bridge deck over Swan Creek.
Gov. Mike Parson allocated $351 million for the Focus on Bridges program, which will rehabilitate 250 bridges across Missouri.
Weather may cause delays during these projects, MoDOT said.