BOONE COUNTY − The old Missouri River Bridge at Rocheport was demolished Sunday morning, marking the end of its 63-year history.
The bridge saw more than 12.5 million vehicles per year, including 3.6 million trucks. It was rated in poor condition, which may have resulted in weight restrictions in coming years.
Officials pushed the blast back Sunday morning due to heavy fog over the river. At 8:49 a.m., the historic bridge was detonated.
Mid-Missourians headed to Taylor's Landing Access and The Blufftop at Rocheport to watch the historic moment.
"Most of our traffic is choosing Rocheport as a destination, so certainly this bridge project has had an impact on the local economy," said Brad Landolt, owner of Meriwether Café and Bike Shop.
The Missouri Department of Transportation first introduced plans to rebuild in 2019. Construction on the westbound bridge began in October 2021 and opened this summer. The eastbound bridge construction is set to begin immediately after the blast Sunday, and both bridges are expected to be open to traffic by December 2024.
Crews will work to remove more than 6 million pounds of steel and 1,000 feet of truss from the river within 24 hours of the blast to clear the channel for boat and barge traffic.
New safety enhancements on the bridges include high friction surface treatment, pavement sensors t help reduce weather-related incidents, wet reflective striping and a linear delineation system to help increase lane and bridge visibility.