ROCHEPORT — The Rocheport Bridge Design-Build team hosted another Saturday Superintendent talk with its consultant Lunda Construction to update members of the Rocheport community on the Interstate 70 bridge construction.
The Rocheport Bridge has been under construction since October 2021, and the construction team is ready to take another step toward completion with the detonation of the eastbound bridge.
"It's going to be an impact to the traffic," said Lunda Quality Manager Bob Davidson. "People just need to be aware of the hazards and pay attention to what is out there. Everyone will be protected. For the Katy Trail, people will be over that, the Coast Guard will be taking care of the water, and the traveling public will be MoDOT."
The Missouri Department of Transportation and Lunda say the detonation will be controlled, almost similar to the detonation of the Hermann Bridge in 2008.
Davidson said low water has gotten in the way of getting the blast done sooner.
"We battled, and a lot of dredging has taken place to finish the construction of the new bridge," Davidson said. "The Missouri River is a challenging river, with some swift currents."
MoDOT and Lunda are currently planning to detonate the eastbound bridge on Sunday, Sept. 10. The blast will happen early in the morning.
Per the Missouri Coast Guard, the design and construction teams will have 24 hours to get all material out of the Missouri River.
MoDOT and Lunda are still discussing exact dates and times to confirm. But all of the materials are ordered for the blast, as well as to start construction on the bridge.