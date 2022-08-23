JEFFERSON CITY - As part of a statewide effort to improve connectivity between modes of transportation, the Missouri Department of Transportation is asking for feedback for a potential bus service between Columbia and Jefferson City.
The Columbia—Jefferson City Express Bus Study explores potential transit service between downtown Columbia, Jefferson City Amtrak and other intermediate points. The public is encouraged to fill out this survey to give feedback.
"We have 150 people at our office," Dearld Snider, executive director at PSRS/PEERS in Jefferson City, said. "Out of those 150, we have nine that live in Columbia."
Snider is one of the nine people who makes this trip to work on a regular basis.
"Whenever I started in Jefferson City, I was an intern in 1996, not making very much money," he said. "I was driving an old jeep, which is not good for gas mileage."
Now, after nearly three decades of driving to and from Columbia and Jefferson City, Snider said although the public transportation option may not be necessary for him, he applauds MoDOT for considering it as an option.
"When gas was near $5 a gallon, I was going through three gallons of gas going to and from work," he said. Because of that, "[his company] looked at some of the positions to see if there was a way to give them another day of telecommuting."
Snider said he averaged about $15 a day on gas alone.
While a potential transit service between Columbia and Jefferson City could help people save on gas during their commute to work, other people in the community said they are optimistic about having easier access to Jefferson City.
"I've only been to Jefferson City once," frequent bus rider Debra Perry said. "Just to go shopping somewhere, I think it'd be nice."
Perry says she and her husband ride the bus nearly every day.
After she found out about the potential of a route that goes from Columbia to Jefferson City, she was eager to share the news with other passengers.
"Columbia is awesome," she said. "I mean it's an awesome town."
She said that having transportation between the two cities creates more opportunities for everyone.
"The jobs they have here, they might not have in Jefferson City," she said," and what they have there in Jefferson city they might not have here."
Charles Hiebert, communications assistant and director at MoDOT, said they are not currently doing interviews regarding the survey.
"The discussion is in the very early stages," Hiebert said. "The public is being asked to take a survey to see if there is interest in an express bus route between Columbia and Jefferson City."
While there are no plans for this now, Hiebert said MoDOT hopes to identify the need for potential further study and long range planning.
Responses to the survey will be accepted through Thursday, Aug. 25.