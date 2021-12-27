RANDOLPH COUNTY – Missouri Route 3 between US Route 24 and Route BB in Randolph County could potentially reopen after changes are made to the road, according to a news release from the Missouri Department of Transportation.
MoDOT consultant HNTB reviewed the soil conditions and slopes along the road to ensure there was a "viable solution" to the slide. HNTB says if the road is shifted west by 10-15 inches and lowered by 5-10 inches, the road should be stable enough to reopen.
The road was first closed March 15 due to oversaturated ground causing a slide near the road, according to previous KOMU 8 coverage.
According to the release, the next step is to work with a consultant to complete a more detailed design plan that can be used for a bid for construction.
The road is still closed until further notice. Drivers should use Route BB to Route A to Business Route 63/Morley Street in Moberly to U.S. 24.