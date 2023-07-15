ROCHEPORT - The Rocheport Bridge Design-Build team, which includes the Missouri Department of Transportation and its consultant Lunda Construction, gave an update on Saturday to the public about the Rocheport Bridge construction.
Currently, the westbound side of the bridge is complete and construction teams have moved traffic flowing both ways to that side of the bridge. Teams are now working on the new eastbound side.
Construction teams plan to detonate the old eastbound bridge in September. There is no set date on this yet.
The goal of the Interstate 70 bridge project is to expand the part of I-70 stretching from the railroad overpass in Overton to the Route BB overpass in Rocheport to six lanes — with three on both sides. The project also aims to improve and update the I-70 bridge structure.
The Route BB bridge heading to Rocheport was demolished in June to accommodate to the expansion of I-70. MoDOT says the Route BB Bridge will be rebuilt by the end of October.
The drought in mid-Missouri has also affected the project's project, according to one director involved with the project.
"The biggest challenge has been low water on the Missouri River," said Mike Schupp, the Rocheport Bridge Project Director with MoDOT. "That's been a struggle; we need a certain elevation of the river to be able to float the barges comfortably while we're out there working in the river."
While the bridge is under construction, MoDOT reminds drivers of a few important things.
"I can't say it enough," Schupp said. "Put your phones down, drive the speed limit and pay attention to your surroundings. Pay attention to that other driver. If we can get traffic to flow through here at 60 miles per hour, and stay uniform, it's safer for everyone."
MoDOT and Lunda Construction will meet with the public to give updates and answer any questions about the bridge every third Saturday of the month until the project is finished.
The estimated finish date of the project will be December 2024.
The next meeting will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at the A-Frame Wine garden.
People can also access to updates on the bridge by signing up to receive emails about the bridge or by visiting MODOT's website.