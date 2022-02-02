MISSOURI - Crews are hard at work trying to clear the roads and keep mid-Missouri drivers safe during this winter storm.
On Wednesday, KOMU 8 talked with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), and Troop F from the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) to get updates on the current conditions of the roads along with any recommendations they would give to drivers.
What are current road conditions?
Adam Pulley is the communications manager for MoDOT's central district. As for the current conditions of the road, Pulley said they are still seeing covered roads across the district.
Cpl. Kyle Green is the Troop F public information and education officer for the MSHP.
"The roadways are still covered out here along I-70 and all the major roadways," Cpl. Green said. "We've had quite a few crashes starting earlier this morning."
He said those situations created some back up that have been cleared up.
"Right now everything is still slick and people kind of have the tendency to look out their window and think it looks fine," Cpl. Green said. "When they get out here, they find out differently."
He said for current road conditions drivers should go to MoDOT's website, where there's an entire map of the state's road conditions along with any road closures.
What should drivers expect with the next storm?
Another round of snow is headed to the area later Wednesday evening and continue into Thursday. Pulley said MoDOT crews will be working through the night.
"All crews will be working around the clock to clear roads as quickly as possible," Pulley said. "it will take crews longer to return roads to a mostly clear status after the storm ends later this week."
What are MoDOT crews doing during the storm?
Pulley said MoDOT has crews working long hours to get those roads clear and safe to drive again during the storm.
"All available MoDOT crews will be out across the state working 12-hour shifts throughout the day and night through the week."
Now there may be some delays this year in clearing up the roads due to staffing shortages.
"Significant regional and possibly statewide impacts exist due to shortage of staffing and experienced operators," Pulley said. "It will take crews longer to return roads to a mostly clear status after the storm ends later this week."
MoDOT has a routine of how they prioritize which roads to plow on their website. Pulley said their first priority is all the interstates and higher volume highways. The next priority are the lower-volume state numbered or lettered routes. According to their website, priority 3 is cleaning up "accumulation on shoulders, bridge edges and interchanges during normal working hours" if necessary.
Additionally MoDOT has been providing update of road conditions in the area via Twitter.
❄I-70 UPDATE - 7:30AM, 2/2/22❄I-70 through mid-Missouri is currently snow covered and very treacherous. Stay home if you can, but be cautious if you must travel. Keep updated on weather and check our Traveler Information Map at https://t.co/hzLWUbkGJ5.#mowx #midmowx #BUPD pic.twitter.com/UafajqA8B1— MoDOT Central District (@MoDOT_Central) February 3, 2022
What is MSHP seeing and doing?
Cpl. Green said they have seen some crashes and back ups.
"The majority of the crashes we work this time of year with weather are usually speed related," Cpl. Green said.
He said the roads are slick and people think they look fine, but quickly find out they're not when it's too late.
He said MSHP has a 24-hour coverage system going.
"We'll have our troopers out 24 hours a day for the next several days because of this storm, not only because of the snow, but because the temperatures are dropping so low temperatures alone are dangerous," Cpl. Green said. "We've got plenty of troopers out on I-70, 63, 54 and all other major roadways in the troop."
Additionally Troop F has been providing update of road conditions in the area via Twitter.
Updated weather related traffic totals since midnight (2/2/22) for Troop F:❄️calls for service 298❄️stranded motorist 185❄️non-injury crashes 64❄️injury crashes 2🙏🏻zero fatal crashes pic.twitter.com/BCjb2zZLZA— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) February 3, 2022
What are the recommendations for drivers?
Pulley and Cpl. Green both said the safest option is for drivers to stay home.
"We are encouraging all drivers to avoid driving during the storm and give snowplows room to work," Pulley said. "If folks do travel, they should check to make sure their gas tank is full, have blankets, water and food, and stay in their car for safety if they slide off."
Cpl. Green said it is important to be prepared and drive safely on the roads.
"Make sure you've got your seatbelt on," Cpl Green said. "Make sure you increase your following distance and just make sure that you slow down."
He said if you have to be somewhere make sure to leave early and make sure to slow down.
"Make sure that your vehicle is in the right order and you've got plenty of gas," Cpl. Green said. "Make sure that you slow down because speed is the biggest contributing factor to why the vehicles are going off into the ditch."
Pulley said drivers can also help to keep snow plow crews safe.
"The biggest thing is to give plows plenty of room. Don't tailgate or try to pass them," Pulley said. "It's best to give at least four car-lengths of space between your vehicle and the plow."
Where can drivers get more updates and information?
"Up-to-the-minute updates are available on the Traveler Information Map at traveler.modot.org or on the app that can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Android Store," Pulley said. "Another option is to call 1-888-ASK-MODOT."
You can also download the KOMU 8 First Alert Weather app and check out the KOMU 8 Traffic map for mid-Missouri conditions. KOMU 8 is also tracking traffic alerts here.