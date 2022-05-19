ROCHEPORT - The Missouri Department of Transportation held a brief press conference and media tour of the Missouri River Bridge in Rocheport, on Thursday afternoon.
The bridge, which began construction in October, is currently undergoing phase one construction on the westbound lane, which is set to be complete by the end of 2023.
The final configuration is expected to have three traffic lanes going eastbound and westbound by the project's projected completion in 2024. Additionally, the shoulder lanes will be expanded to eight feet and 12 feet.
MoDOT project director Brandy Baldwin said that from a community impact perspective, she sees the upcoming changes as enhancements to both the community and accessibility.
"We're significantly reducing crashes, we've we're putting in additional safety features onto the bridge that aren't there today," Baldwin said. "With added lane width...that gives additional area for people to pull off to the side and be stranded and and or have vehicles or emergency vehicles recover stranded vehicles or even a way to divert existing traffic around crashes on the bridge."
The new bridge currently has three piers in place for the foundation, and workers were drilling shafts to establish the bridge's permanent foundation. Baldwin says despite unexpected weather this past year, the project is still on track to be complete by the end of 2024.
"The river has been a challenge for us, it was actually historically low this past winter," Baldwin said. "So our barges were kind of grounded for a while. We are again floating now, but we are doing everything we can to stay on track."
Rachel Holman is the owner and CEO of The Blufftop at Rocheport, a local winery and restaurant that overlooks the Missouri River Bridge. She took ownership of the business in 2019 but has been an employee since 2013.
"It is certainly going to have an impact on our business, on our operations and on the folks that are coming to see us," Holman said.
Holman owns a farm on the south side of the highway and says she frequently uses I-70 for her business operations.
"Highway BB is a big, big component for us, taking, you know, our harvest equipment back and forth from the winery to our farm."
For over two years, she says that MoDOT has been in contact with them about the project. Occasionally, MoDOT held meetings at their restaurant. She said, even with that access, Holman was unaware of the plan to add a third traffic lane.
"I think that's fantastic news, anything to expedite travel, especially on 70," Holman said. "I think anybody would be a fan of especially on that bridge. We've seen a lot of backups there. We get a lot of traffic of people who've been sitting for quite some time, who need a break. So I think it sounds amazing."
Both MoDOT and Holman plan on alerting Rocheport residents of the upcoming changes on I-70 as soon as possible. Though their motives may be different, the outcome will be fairly similar.
"We're just kind of waiting on information from MoDOT as far as when they're doing lane closures and when they're doing you know, overpass closures and just kind of trying to keep ahead of their schedule," Holman said. "They've been wonderful to work with and super communicative. And really, really helpful about letting us know and helping us with signage."
On Saturday, MoDOT is scheduled to host another session of what they call Superintendent Talk to allow residents to hear about the progress of the bridge. Those attending the meeting on the Katy Trail will get to hear directly from the project contractor.