ROCHEPORT - The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) hosted a public talk with updates on the progress of the Lance Corporal Leon Deraps Interstate 70 Missouri River (Rocheport) Bridge Saturday morning.
"We're excited to offer the opportunity," Project Director Brandi Baldwin said. "People can hear directly from the team that is doing the work on the new bridges."
ROCHEPORT- Today at the Missouri Department of Conservation Taylor’s Landing Access, MoDOT hosted an update on the Rocheport Bridge project. The update featured crew members talking about the latest segments of work taking place and why that work is necessary. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/RHW2vl4cbj— Davis Suppes (@davis_suppes) July 16, 2022
At this Saturday Superintendent talk, MoDOT said construction is on schedule and detailed next steps for the westbound bridge.
Starting Monday night, there will be nightly lane closures for median work. This will allow the new lanes for the bridge to be widened. This median work is set to last for three weeks.
Construction for the drilled shafts is right on schedule, as the last drilled shaft is having its concrete poured and drilled near the Katy Trail location next week.
Also finishing up this month is the pile construction. These are the large silver pipes sticking up from the ground.
In the middle of August, MoDOT is expecting its girder deliveries. Around the same time, they will be putting the girders in place on the overbanks, or the land part of the bridge. This will require daytime construction as opposed to overnight to be as safe as possible. This will have impacts on traffic during that time.
"Once we get the girders in place it will really start to shape up and look like a bridge," said Nice Samer, a project engineer for MoDOT. "We like to plan these events as close to the construction as we can where you can get a visual without putting anybody into an unsafe situation."
These Saturday Superintendent talks happen every third Saturday of the month in one of their designated locations. Next month's meeting location is at Les Bourgeois Winery, followed by the Katy Trail again in September.
For updates on the bridge and a livestream of the construction, visit www.modot.org/RocheportBridge.