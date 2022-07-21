COLUMBIA - On Thursday, the Missouri Department of Transportation is scheduled to host a public meeting to discuss improvements to the section of I-70 that crosses through Boone County.
MoDOT is conducting a study to identify ways to improve the aging infrastructure of the 18-mile stretch from just east of Route BB (Exit 115) to just east of Route Z (Exit 133).
For the purpose of the study, the area has been broken into three sections.
Randy Aulbur, a MoDOT Assistant District Engineer, said there's a lot of demand on the system when traveling along I-70.
Right now, there's just high traffic volumes, a lot of freight movement in that corridors," Aulbur said. "The need to address that facility improvement to meet that demand is what this is about."
Other areas of improvement include the Connector and interstate crossings at:
- Boone County Routes J and O
- U.S. Route 40
- Stadium Blvd.
- Business Loop 70
- MO 163 (Providence Road)
- MO 763 (Rangeline Road)
- E. St. Charles Road
- Boone County Route Z
The meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. at the Columbia Activities and Recreation Center (ARC) on Ash Street
It will be an open-house style meeting with attendees viewing project materials and potential alternatives.
The I-70 study team will also be in attendance to speak to civilians.
"[The improvements] definitely have the potential to be a really positive impact on the community in the long-term, just for how well the system operates," Aulbur said.
Aulbur is looking forward to hearing responses from the survey and feedback at the meeting.
"We want to hear the problems that the individuals in the areas are feeling," Aulbur said, "and that way the solutions can work to address those problems."
There is currently no official date for when improvements will begin.