CAMDEN COUNTY − Contractors working for the Missouri Department of Transportation will implement changes to the intersection of Route 7 and Old Route 5 in Camden County. Changes will begin on Monday, Aug. 1.
Under the new configuration, both northbound Old Route 5 and southbound Route 7 traffic will be required to stop at the Route 7 intersection. Northbound Route 7 traffic making a left turn onto southbound Old Route 5 will be required to stop.
Drivers traveling on northbound Route 7 and continuing to head north will yield to traffic already proceeding through the intersection.
MoDOT said the change will improve the overall efficiency of the intersection, allowing more continuous movement for Route 7 travelers.
Message boards are currently in place to advise drivers of the intersection changes.