COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) set a budget of over $10 million for winter weather operations this year and plans nearly the same amount for 2021.
That's nearly three times what the operations budget was in 2016, when the budget was $3.6 million. It has steadily risen since then.
MoDOT Central District Communications Manager Adam Pulley said the budget changes by the year and is on a flexible scale, depending on how much is needed.
“It's just a different ballgame every year," Pulley said. “And there's a bit of playing that by ear, obviously, if we have a lot more snowfall, and we have to get more salt, get more materials, that cost can go up.”
Pulley said there have been more fatalities this year, but not necessarily more traffic.
The $10 million is used for vehicle maintenance for trucks on the road, personnel costs, and salt and beet juice.
Pulley said as we prepare for more winter weather, there are also some things Missourians can do to stay safe:
- Check the MODOT Traveler Information Map or KOMU 8 Traffic Map before leaving on any trips.
- Stay up to date with weather conditions.
- Pack your car with important things in case you go off the road, such as a blanket, sand, flashlight and a shovel.