JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has released information on proposed improvements to the U.S. Route 54/Callaway County Route OO interchange in Holts Summit.

The project consists of building a roundabout at the intersection of the eastbound U.S. Route 54 exit and entrance ramps with Route OO and intersection improvements at the westbound Route 54 exit and entrance ramps, according to a press release. Traffic flow and safety at ramp intersections will be improved by the proposed intersection layout, MoDOT said.

The eastbound U.S. Route 54 ramp intersection at Route OO would be closed for approximately one month to construct the roundabout. Work is expected to start in May 2023.

MoDOT will host a public meeting on Thursday, Dec. 1 at the Holts Summit Municipal Building at 213 South Summit Drive. Attendees are welcome to attend between 4 and 6 p.m. to give feedback on the interchange improvements.

Motorists and area residents can find more details, ask questions or provide feedback on this project by visiting MoDOT's website.