COLUMBIA − The Missouri Department of Transportation is holding an information meeting Wednesday night on the expansion of Interstate 70.
The Missouri General Assembly allocated $2.8 billion in general revenue as part of the fiscal year 2024 budget to build a third lane of I-70 across the state. Construction is expected to begin next summer and is estimated to take about six or seven years to complete.
MoDOT encourages mid-Missouri businesses and residents to attend the meeting and learn more about the expansion.
The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry says it strongly supported the expansion. The chamber said in its annual survey of CEOs and business leaders, 84% of respondents supported leveraging state and federal funds to expand I-70 to three lanes.
But for one manager of a Columbia business, Wednesday was the first time hearing about the new expansion coming.
"Overwhelmed. This is new news, and I had no idea about it. I'm a little overwhelmed, hopefully it all works out," Shangri-La Dispensary assistant general manager Charlie King said.
The business is located right off of I-70, near the Highway 63 connector. King said they have a few concerns about the expansion.
"Angry customers. I know traffic makes people really angry. So hopefully if they are coming in, they are not worked up from the traffic," King said.
They hope the renovations will bring more customers in, and not the other way around.
"My initial thought was, 'Sweet, bring in more customers' because we do get a ton of customers off of I-70, with all of our giant billboards. So hopefully that will bring more customers in and not stop the flow," King said.
MoDOT said Wednesday's meeting will include information on the proposed plan, possible construction schedules and next steps for I-70.
The meeting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at Battle High School's auxiliary gym, located at 7575 St. Charles, Rd. in Columbia.
For those who can't make Wednesday's meeting, another will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Hannah Cole Primary School's gym, located at 1700 W. Ashley Rd., in Boonville.