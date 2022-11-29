JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) invites residents and motorists who travel the U.S. Route 54 and Callaway County Route OO interchange to a public meeting to discuss proposed alterations to the interchange.
The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 1 at the Holts Summit Municipal Building, located at 213 South Summit Drive, from 4 to 6 p.m. MoDOT staff will be available to help answer questions and provide information on the proposed project, which is expected to begin in the spring.
MoDOT plans to improve traffic flow and safety at the eastbound and westbound ramp intersections by building a roundabout at the intersection of the eastbound Route 54 entrance and exit ramps.
Route OO and intersection improvements at the westbound Route 54 exit and entrance ramps are also planned.
More information about the project can be found online.