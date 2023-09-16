ROCHEPORT - The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), along with Lunda Construction Co., held a fourth Superintendent Talk on Saturday to update the public on the clean-up of the historic Rocheport bridge demolition site.
This comes after the river clean-up process, requiring the removal of 6 million pounds of steel, exceeded the 24-hour time limit given to clear a certain amount of the Missouri River.
MoDOT and Lunda said they have cleared out nearly half of the structure on Wednesday morning. Crews removed the required 300 feet of open waterway being usable 70 hours after the demolition.
Officials said that the next step for the location, now that they have demolished and cleared the old bridge, is to begin construction on the eastbound bridge. That starts in October.
"I think everybody is excited to see this section of the corridor expand," Lunda Project Engineer Nicole Samer said. "We've had a lot of positive feedback."
She said the delay, though unanticipated, didn't cause any issues on the river.
"There was no river traffic waiting so that wasn't really a big impact," Samer said. "It kind of seems like it was delayed comparing it to those 24 hours, but they were working as fast as they can."
Now, Samer said the company can look forward to its next steps.
"We're getting ready to start building the eastbound bridge, it’ll look almost identical to the current bridge, and we'll have double the real estate we currently have," Samer said.
Talat Mansour, the Project Manager, said his team is taking the project one day at a time.
"I'm pretty tired. This is actually the first day we have not been working in a long time," Mansour said. "On Sunday, we blasted the main truss into the river, and we've worked around the clock ever since."
With the blast being over, which was the company's main concern, it means that the stress is at least somewhat relieved.
"A lot of our guys now can catch their breath after that's been done safely," Mansour said.
To clear the bridge, workers must first torch the existing truss into smaller sections before loading them onto barges with a crane, but it's what happens after those pieces leave the river that makes the difference.
"It's 100 percent recyclable," Samer said. "A lot of the steel in our infrastructure everywhere is recycled steel."
The beams from the historic Rocheport bridge will all be melted down, to be reused in the future.
"It's efficient and it's a process that's worth the time and money to do so," Samer said. "It just makes sense to melt it down and turn it into something else.
In total, MoDOT and Lunda expect the entire bridge project to be wrapped up on Dec. 24, 2024.
The next Superintendent Talk will be at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, in the A-Frame Wine Garden.