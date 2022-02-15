MoDOT makes Kingdom City interchange improvements available for review

KINGDOM CITY - The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is inviting the public to review and comment on proposed traffic changes in Kingdom City.
The proposed changes concern the interchange between Interstate 70 and U.S. Route 54. These changes are part of a traffic and safety study intended to improve safety and mobility in the area and provide access to nearby businesses.
The MoDOT project manager says the improvements would be modeled after a busy Columbia interchange.
"MoDOT is recommending that the interchange be updated to a Diverging Diamond Interchange,” Project Manager Mia Peters said. “This would be similar to the Interstate 70 and Stadium Boulevard interchange in Columbia.”
A welcome video and self-guided presentation about the preferred alternatives are now available on the project website.
MoDOT is inviting the public to comment on the proposal using the project website or by calling 1-888-ASK-MODOT. All comments must be received by Feb. 28.