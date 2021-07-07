COLUMBIA - What is going on? The process of resurfacing Stadium Boulevard has left some drivers frustrated and with many unanswered questions.
Adam Holterman says he drives on Stadium Boulevard daily.
"We work up here, so pretty much every day for the last five or six years," Holterman said.
Holterman said with the rough road, he is concerned about popping a tire and getting in traffic accidents.
"They're pretty bad. I'm not too sure about why they didn't start at one end and work their way through," Holterman said. "But, I know they have a job to do too."
The process of resurfacing Stadium Boulevard has left Holterman and many others with questions about details project.
The MoDOT project to resurface the road began just a few months ago. As the project continues Columbia residents want answers.
Daniel Oesch is the resident engineer for the Missouri Department of Transportation. He had some answers.
Who is working on the project?
According to its website, MoDOT teamed up with Capital Paving and Construction, LLC. However, overall it is a MoDOT maintained road, so MoDOT is in charge.
What is MoDOT doing now?
"We are working on this project nightly," Oesch said. "We're performing concrete pavement repair, repairing a structure of that subsurface material that we'll be paving on top of."
Oesch said they are preparing to put the final surface on the road.
When will they start and finish?
Oesch said they were supposed to start resurfacing Wednesday night. However, with the many delays, Oesch said they are hoping to begin Monday, July 12, in the evening.
This means that people should start seeing changes to the roads on Tuesday morning.
"With luck, we're hoping to have this project substantially complete within the next four to five weeks," Oesch said.
Where will they start and finish?
According to Oesch, MoDOT plans to start near the Columbia Mall and moving south, towards U.S. Highway 63 and Broadway.
MoDOT has a timeline that estimates when each phase will begin.
Why has the project been delayed?
According to Oesch, there are two main reasons for the delay: weather and the contractor.
"The rain we experienced last week delayed our pavement repair on this project," Oesch explained.
Capital Paving and Construction, LLC is currently working on another project on Interstate 70.
"They are bringing the crew from I-70 that's working out in Callaway County currently to this project once they're complete," Oesch said.