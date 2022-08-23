ROCHEPORT - The Missouri Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that construction of the Lance Corporal Leon Deraps bridge near Rocheport will require lane closures along Interstate 70.
Beginning the week of Monday, Aug. 29, crews will reduce westbound I-70 to one lane of traffic along the bridge between the hours of 6 a.m. and noon.
The closure will take place each day of the week for approximately three weeks with weather permitting, according to MoDOT.
These closures will not take place Friday, Sept. 2 or Monday, Sept. 5 due to high traffic volumes over the Labor Day weekend. Work will resume Tuesday, Sept. 6
The new bridge, under construction just north of the current I-70 roadway, requires the lane closures for the contractor to set concrete girders on the new bridge.
MoDOT advised motorists of possible traffic delays during the specified times and encouraged caution through work zones.