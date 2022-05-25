COLUMBIA − The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) plans to add a loop ramp to the existing Highway 63/Grindstone Parkway interchange.
This will make it possible for all traffic on Grindstone seeking to go north on Highway 63 to make a right turn to do so. The project manager for this project, Zachery Osman, said these improvements are necessary for convenience and safety.
"The interchange is very heavily congested. Anyone who drives it experiences pretty heavy backups," Osman said. "Also eliminating that left turn reduces conflict points and leads to a major safety benefit to the interchange as well."
MoDOT will will host a public hearing Thursday, June 9 to discuss improvements to the interchange. Comments can also be submitted on the MoDOT website from now until June 19.
This will give people in the community who will be affected by the improvements a chance to voice their thoughts.
The project will include the removal of the commuter lot on the southeast corner of the interchange. Its removal will allow for the installation of the new loop ramp to Highway 63. MoDOT said it is evaluating possibilities for relocating the commuter lot, but has not yet identified a suitable space.
Right of way and easements will be required for this project, so some businesses in close proximity to the interchange will be affected.
"To make room for the ramp configuration, we are widening Grindstone and New Haven Road," Osman said. "So to do so, we are going to be acquiring some right of way from a number of businesses there."
According to MoDOT's website, only the eastern side of the interchange will be adjusted.
Osman said MoDOT wants to take into consideration the opinions of those that this will affect.
"We are just now starting our outreach to all of our users, we are going to be actively leaving cards on cars that park in the commuter lot to direct them to the public hearing and the online comment form," Osman said. "We will look to incorporate any of those comments into the project plan if we can."
The project is scheduled to be put out for bids in fall 2023, according to MoDOT. Construction is tentatively scheduled to begin in early 2024 and completed by spring 2025.
The public hearing will be at New Haven Elementary School and start at 4:30 p.m.