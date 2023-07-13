COLUMBIA – The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is preparing for a road realignment project on Missouri Route 3 between U.S. Route 24 and Route BB in Randolph County.
"We have worked through the right of way process with the project currently on schedule to go out for bid in the August letting," MoDOT Northeast District Engineer Paula Gough said.
The road closed in 2021 due to a slide causing unstable soil conditions in the area, according to MoDOT.
An engineering company conducted an environmental evaluation to determine a viable design solution. The evaluation included a review of soil conditions, slopes of the quarry pits on either side of the road, and the excavated caves below this area, according to the news release.
The proposed work would involve shifting the road to the west by 15 feet to 30 feet and lowering it by 10 feet to 15’ feetto ensure a favorable location, the release said.
"Bids will be presented to the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for action at the September 7 meeting," Gough said.