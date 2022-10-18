COLUMBIA − The Missouri Department of Transportation is gearing up for the winter season with its annual statewide winter operations drill Thursday.
Driver training on this day is "more critical than ever," MoDOT said, as it experiences high turnover rates and has many open positions.
“We’re facing a critical shortage of qualified plow operators as we go into the winter season,” Becky Allmeroth, MoDOT chief safety and operations officer, said. “This drill gives MoDOT the opportunity to train our new snowplow operators on their designated routes so they are aware of curbs and raised islands that might be hidden when the snow or ice starts to fall.”
Patrick McKenna, MoDOT's director, said the department is nearly 30% below the staffing it needs to cover more than one shift in a statewide storm.
“If a widespread winter storm lasts more than one 12-hour shift, we will not have enough employees to fill all the trucks on the second shift and therefore it will take longer to clear the roads," McKenna said. "Delays could be significant and will impact all regions of the state.”
Drivers will see an increased number of MoDOT vehicles on state routes Thursday. Crews in rural areas will deploy around 8 a.m., and in urban areas, crews will start around 9 a.m. The exercise should wrap up by 3 p.m., MoDOT said.
MoDOT crews will react to a simulated forecast of significant snow for the entire state. The department’s emergency operations centers will be activated and maintenance employees will be deployed to their trucks. Emergency communications systems will also be tested Thursday.
"The drill ensures that proper equipment, plowing techniques and safety measures are used by every MoDOT employee," Allmeroth said.
If you're interested in working at MoDOT, salaries begin at $17.55 per hour and applicants are eligible for an additional $3 to $6 per hour when working winter or emergency operations, according to a news release.
There are some requirements for full-time maintenance employment:
- 18 years old or older,
- High school diploma or GED/HiSET,
- Valid driver's license,
- Passing grade on the written portion of the commercial driver's license (CDL) exam prior to hire date,
- Passing grade on the driving portion of the CDL exam with tanker endorsement, no air brake restrictions (Class B), within 60 days after being hired,
- Successful completion of a work simulation examination and a medical-physical examination,
- Pre-employment drug test and criminal background check (a misdemeanor or felony conviction is not an automatic restriction to employment).
There are also requirements for full-time emergency maintenance operators:
- 18 years old or older,
- Commercial driver's license (CDL) Class A or B with no air brake restrictions,
- Pre-employment drug test and criminal background check (a misdemeanor or felony conviction is not an automatic restriction to employment).
Full-time maintenance employees will receive a full training. Benefits also include retirement, paid leave and vision and dental insurance.
For a full list of openings or to apply online, head to MoDOT's website.