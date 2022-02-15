MID-MISSOURI -- The Missouri Department of Transportation is urging drivers to use caution on the roads ahead of Thursday’s possible winter storm.
The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather team is forecasting a return to winter weather with rough road conditions possible on Thursday.
MoDOT is expecting roads across mid-Missouri to be slick. A cold front is forecasted to move across the region in the form of rain on Wednesday, changing to ice and snow overnight into Thursday morning.
“Because rain is expected to begin Wednesday, we will not be able to have crews out to treat ahead of the snow,” Becky Allmeroth, MoDOT chief safety and operations officer, said.
An assistant maintenance liaison for MoDOT said to avoid being out on the roads if you can.
“It's going to come in as rain and transition over to snow, so that transition period gives an opportunity for the roads to become pretty slick,” Heath Otte said.
He said they are getting plows and spreaders ready and making sure crews are prepared to respond when the storm comes in.
“We have some staffing challenges across the state, but we're using every available resource we have and we will be there to respond when this does come in,” Otte said.
MoDOT says trucks and other high-profile vehicles should be aware of gusty winds beginning Tuesday and continuing through Thursday night.
It says crews will be out Wednesday night watching for flooded roads and then transition into fighting the ice and snow throughout the day Thursday and into Friday morning. Above freezing temperatures and sunshine on Friday should help clear the roads ahead of the weekend.
If you have to drive in the winter weather, MoDOT urges you to be extra cautious and leave room for snow crews to work.