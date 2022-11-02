MoDOT presents alternatives for I-70/Highway 63 connector

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Transportation hosted a public input meeting Wednesday afternoon to present its preferred plans for alternatives to the Interstate 70 and US Route 63 connector.

At the meeting, MoDOT revealed its preferred alternative plan to fix congestion problems at the interchange between I-70 and Highway 63.

Brandi Baldwin, a project manager for MoDOT, said the volume of vehicles that use the connector every day made this project a priority.

"The connector is one of the highest traveled interchanges in mid-Missouri, and we do see a lot of congestion there," Baldwin said. "It’s at the top of our priority list."

MoDOT's preferred alternative plan would include two fly-over ramps, which would connect northbound 63 to westbound 70 and eastbound 70 to southbound 63.

"Those two movements take the bulk of the traffic out of the connector," Baldwin said. "We’re going to widen things out, add some more lanes and get traffic moving through a little quicker."

According to Baldwin, this is something many have wanted for a long time.

"It is a need that the citizens of Missouri have told us that they want, so we’re here to deliver," Baldwin said.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Jared Kempker is one of those citizens. He now works at Mark's Mobile Glass in Jefferson City but formally worked at the location in Columbia located along the I-70 connector. He says getting to work in the morning was a struggle at times.

"We would come in there to go to work in the morning at 7 a.m., and that line from 63 to get to the Conley intersection was a booger," Kempker said. "We would even exit right and go down and turn right on the other side then turn around and come back because it was so much faster."

While Kempker said he does not use the connector as much as he used to, he said he believes it's a solution that he and other people in the area will support.

"I think all in all, if it's better for the people of Columbia and for the people in central Missouri for exiting and entering, it's got to be a win for all people involved," Kempker said. "That’s something you can get behind."

This alternative is the cheapest and most environmentally friendly of the three proposed alternatives according to MoDOT. While Wednesday's meeting did not finalize this plan, Baldwin said she does not expect there to be any major changes to this proposal.

"Barring any unforeseen circumstances or some really moving comments that would make us reconsider, what we’re showing today as our preferred alternatives are likely to move forward," Baldwin said.

The project is expected to enter the formal design phase at the beginning of 2023.